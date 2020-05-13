Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 13, 2020
China donates masks to bi-communal technical committees in Cyprus

(Xinhua)    08:53, May 13, 2020

NICOSIA, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Embassy in Cyprus on Tuesday donated 1,200 face masks to the bi-communal committees in Cyprus, which is made up of Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

The contribution was "a special donation to the bi-communal technical committees for their better protection at work in facilitating the political process of the Cyprus problem as restrictions gradually lift," Chinese Ambassador Huang Xingyuan told Xinhua.

The donation was also announced by the United Nations mission in Cyprus, which said that the donation was handed by Ambassador Huang to the Coordinator of the Office of the Special Adviser to the Secretary-General (OSASG) on Cyprus, Sergiy Illarionov.

"The masks were donated by the Chinese Embassy in Nicosia to be used as protective equipment by the bi-communal technical committees. Mr. Illarionov thanked the Embassy for its generous support on behalf of the bi-communal technical committees," said a message posted on the UN Cyprus social media.

