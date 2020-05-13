Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 13, 2020
China donates medical supplies to Canada

(Xinhua)    09:10, May 13, 2020

OTTAWA, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The medical supplies donated by the Chinese government to Canada arrived at the Hamilton International Airport in Canada, the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said on Tuesday.

The supplies include medical protective clothing, goggles, gloves as well as N95 masks, surgical masks, and disposable face shields, the embassy said in a press release.

At the most challenging moment in its fight against the outbreak, China received assistance and help from Canada, and "the Chinese side will always remember such expressions of friendship," said the Chinese embassy.

As the pandemic is spreading in Canada now, the Chinese side is actively providing support and assistance to Canada, said the release.

"We all live in a community of a shared future, and the pandemic is the common enemy of all mankind. China is willing to work with the international community, including Canada to safeguard the global public health jointly. As long as all countries unite and cooperate together, mankind will defeat the pandemic," it said.

