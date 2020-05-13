Zimbabwean president meets visiting Chinese medical team

HARARE, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China's experience in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic would benefit Zimbabwe, said Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday after meeting with a visiting Chinese medical team.

The team, which arrived in the capital Harare on Monday, consist of 12 top medical experts, and will share knowledge and experience on fighting COVID-19 with Zimbabwe's frontline health experts.

The medical team also brought a consignment of medical supplies which include ventilators, nucleic acid testing kits, face masks and medical protective suits.

Speaking at the welcome reception held in the State House, Mnangagwa said China's vast experience in dealing with the pandemic would immensely benefit Zimbabwe.

"I'm confident that our medical experts and the frontline health personnel would learn from your experience in dealing with this pandemic, which has destroyed lives and the livelihoods across the world, including Zimbabwe," Mnangagwa said.

"This gesture by your visit attests to the determination by both countries to deepen bilateral corporation," he added.

Mnangagwa also expressed gratitude for the medical supplies and equipment received from China through the Chinese embassy as well as the Chinese business community in Zimbabwe since the disease was detected.

"The government and the people of Zimbabwe cherish the assistance as it comes at a critical moment in this fight against the pandemic," he said.

He said the technical support that Zimbabwe has received and continues to receive from China is a clear testimony of the excellent bilateral relations.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun said China had dispatched a medical team to Zimbabwe because China attaches great importance to China-Zimbabwe bilateral relations.

"China and Zimbabwe enjoy a comprehensive strategic partnership of corporation. This is a great reflection of our rock solid friendship and the value behind China's vision for a community with a shared future for China, Africa, and the world at large," he said.

"I would also like to reiterate here that our aid to Zimbabwe and our cooperation with Zimbabwe are always practical and visible, which means they must be result-oriented and truly serve the development of Zimbabwe and the well being of Zimbabwe people," he added.

Guo said that COVID-19 is a common challenge facing humanity, and the most effective weapon against the new enemy is international coordination and cooperation.