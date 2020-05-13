Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 13, 2020
China donates medical supplies to Indonesia amid COVID-19 pandemic

(Xinhua)    09:09, May 13, 2020

JAKARTA, May 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese aircraft loaded with medical supplies landed at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten province, Indonesia, on Tuesday.

It was the second batch of China's medical assistance to Indonesia after the first batch was transported in March.

The donated supplies included medical masks, surgical masks, KN95 respirators, medical goggles, medical protective screens, protective jumpsuits, waterproof isolation gowns, medical boot covers, nitrile gloves, infusion pumps, portable knapsack sprayers, infrared forehead thermometers and thermal imaging thermometer helmets.

Chinese Ambassador Xiao Qian and Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto were present at the hand-over ceremony.

As of Tuesday, the death toll of COVID-19 in Indonesia surpassed 1,000. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 14,749 in the country with Jakarta, home to some 10 million people, recording the highest deaths with more than 400.

