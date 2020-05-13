Chinese FM talks over phone with Dominican Republic counterpart

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephone conversation on Tuesday with Foreign Affairs Minister of the Dominican Republic Miguel Vargas Maldonado.

Wang said viruses have no borders and human beings share the same fate, adding that since the novel coronavirus outbreak, China has adhered to the notion of a community with a shared future for mankind and actively carried out international cooperation in the fight against the epidemic.

He also said that China has provided emergency anti-epidemic assistance to more than 150 countries worldwide in the face of the pressure of infection resurgence and the risk of imported cases, and despite the fact that China itself still has huge demand for medical supplies.

At present, the Dominican Republic's anti-epidemic work is under great pressure, for which China feels the same, said Wang, adding that the Chinese side will continue to provide support and assistance via government, inter-party, local and non-governmental channels in addition to the material and technical assistance already provided.

Wang added that he believes under the leadership of President Danilo Medina, the people of the Dominican Republic will beat the epidemic at an early date.

He also said that China and the Dominican Republic have just celebrated the second anniversary of their diplomatic relations, adding that the two countries should take this opportunity to implement the important consensus of the heads of state, continuously strengthen political mutual trust and practical cooperation, and actively promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges so as to better benefit the two peoples.

The one-China principle, said Wang, is the political foundation of the bilateral ties, adding that China highly appreciates that the Dominican Republic has repeatedly emphasized on observing the one-China policy.

Wang said that he hopes that the two sides will cherish the hard-won achievements in establishing diplomatic relations and work together to promote the steady development of bilateral relations.

Miguel Vargas Maldonado said that his country sincerely thanks China for its strong support and assistance in the fight against the epidemic and is willing to join hands with China to fight the virus and the prevail over epidemic at an early date.

He said the Dominican Republic will continue to firmly pursue the one-China policy and safeguard the political foundation of bilateral relations.

He also said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the two sides have become good friends and good partners, adding that his country is willing to strengthen communication and deepen cooperation with China in a bid to push forward the continuous development of bilateral relations.