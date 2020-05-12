China delivers more medical supplies to Kyrgyzstan to help fight COVID-19

BISHKEK, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China has handed over a second batch of medical supplies to Kyrgyzstan to help combat COVID-19, the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said Monday.

The second batch includes detection reagents, KN95 face masks, medical surgical masks, forehead thermometers and protective goggles, the embassy said.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen said that since the outbreak, the two peoples have stood together.

"In accordance with the agreement reached by President Xi Jinping and President Sooronbai Jeenbekov during the phone talk, the Chinese government once again provided medical supplies to Kyrgyzstan to help Kyrgyzstan fight the epidemic," Du said.

She said China is willing to work together with Kyrgyzstan to further strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation, co-build the Belt and Road, and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for humankind.

On behalf of the Kyrgyz government, Vice Prime Minister Akram Madumarov, who also attended the ceremony, thanked the Chinese government for its continuous support.

The Chinese government, in addition to providing humanitarian assistance, also provides advisory support, he noted.

"China has provided tangible help and sent medical experts to Kyrgyzstan to share their experience in combating coronavirus," he said.

Madumarov expressed confidence that the medical supplies provided by China will enable Kyrgyzstan to strengthen measures to counter the common threat.

Within the framework of the Kyrgyzstan-China comprehensive strategic partnership, Kyrgyzstan is willing to continue to advance anti-epidemic cooperation with China and strives for an early victory over the disease, he said.

Earlier in March, China donated the first batch of medical supplies to Kyrgyzstan, including rapid tests, thermometers, medical suits and other medical protective equipment.

As of Tuesday, Kyrgyzstan has reported a total of 1,037 confirmed cases with 12 deaths, said the country's health ministry.