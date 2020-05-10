China's Palace Museum to raise daily visitor cap to 8,000

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, will welcome more visitors from next Tuesday as its daily cap on visitor numbers will increase from 5,000 to 8,000, according to a newly released notice.

Visitors still need to make reservations online, wear face masks and have their body temperatures checked before admission, according to the notice.

The Palace Museum partially reopened on May 1, the first day of China's five-day May Day holiday, after it was closed on Jan. 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The year 2020 marks the 600th anniversary of the Forbidden City. The Palace Museum was built on the base of the former imperial compound in 1925.