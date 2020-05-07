Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China records 121 mln passenger trips during May Day holiday travel rush

(Xinhua)    15:07, May 07, 2020

Visitors line up at the ticket office of Badaling Great Wall in Beijing during the Labor Day holiday. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China saw its passenger trips top 121 million during the five-day May Day holiday that ended Tuesday.

An average of 24.3 million trips were made every day during the holiday, down 53 percent from the same period last year, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said.

Total train trips nationwide hit 28.48 million during the period, with average daily trips standing at 5.7 million, according to the MOT.

Road passenger trips hit 86.14 million, with a daily peak of over 18 million registered on May 1, the first day of the holiday.

Passenger trips made through waterways stood at 3.71 million, while air passenger trips came in at 3.16 million, decreasing 63.8 percent from last year.

Expressways nationwide reported an average daily flow of 43.18 million vehicles during the period, dipping 7.76 percent year on year, data showed.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York