Shanghai livestreams to boost tourism consumption

(Xinhua)    16:02, May 09, 2020

SHANGHAI, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai's local authorities and travel companies have teamed up to launch livestreaming shows to boost post-epidemic tourism consumption.

The city's culture and tourism administrations in 14 districts and online travel agency (OTA) Lvmama.com jointly launched a livestream show late Thursday.

During the four-hour webcast, each district showcased its most representative tourism attractions, intangible cultural heritage and food products, attracting over 2 million viewers.

The livestream also offered discounted travel packages and consumption coupons worth 50 million yuan (about 7.1 million U.S. dollars) on tourist attractions, hotels and local restaurants, with some products sold out in just 10 minutes.

Shanghai-based Trip.com Group earlier this week launched another livestream focusing mainly on sales of hotels in Shanghai. The live broadcast coincided with the day Shanghai Disneyland theme park announced to reopen on May 11, and bookings for hotels within 5 km of the park registered an immediate surge. The 3,000 packages at a campsite close to Shanghai Disney Resort were also soon sold out during the livestream.

Shanghai received a total of 7.07 million tourists during the May Day holiday, generating a total spending of 9.5 billion yuan.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

