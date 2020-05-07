Tibet sees over 50,000 air passengers during May Day holiday

LHASA, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Airports in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region saw 517 flights landing and taking off during the five-day May Day holiday, according to the regional civil aviation department.

Passenger count during the holiday was 55,517, while mail and cargo throughput was 571.5 tonnes from May 1 to May 5.

From May 3, Tibet has adopted the summer-autumn flight schedule and added seven new air routes, linking it with more cities including Xuzhou, Zhanjiang and Zhuhai.

The number of flights to Beijing, Chengdu and Shijiazhuang has also been increased.