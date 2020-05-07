Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Tibet sees over 50,000 air passengers during May Day holiday

(Xinhua)    14:44, May 07, 2020

LHASA, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Airports in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region saw 517 flights landing and taking off during the five-day May Day holiday, according to the regional civil aviation department.

Passenger count during the holiday was 55,517, while mail and cargo throughput was 571.5 tonnes from May 1 to May 5.

From May 3, Tibet has adopted the summer-autumn flight schedule and added seven new air routes, linking it with more cities including Xuzhou, Zhanjiang and Zhuhai.

The number of flights to Beijing, Chengdu and Shijiazhuang has also been increased.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York