HAIKOU, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The Hainan island in the south of China hosted over 1.3 million tourists during the May Day holiday, according to local authorities.

Tourism revenue generated during the five-day holiday totaled 994 million yuan (about 140 million U.S. dollars), said the provincial departments of tourism, culture, radio, television and sport.

Tourist attractions in Hainan received about 770,000 visitors. However, to practice social distancing and to ensure the safety of tours, the tourist sites were required to receive no more than 30 percent of their designed daily visitor capacity. Visitors had to pre-book tickets online and had their temperature checks before entering.

Duty-free shopping became a highlight in the holiday consumption. Four duty-free shops on the island received 71,121 customers and raked in over 298 million yuan in sales.