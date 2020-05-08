China's tourism market sees strong recovery: official

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China's tourism market saw a strong recovery during the five-day May Day holiday, an official said Friday.

With regular epidemic control measures in place, the tourism market basically recovered to 50-percent of the level in same period last year, Wang Xiaofeng, an official with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said at a press conference.

China received a total of 115 million domestic tourists during the holiday, generating a revenue of 47.56 billion yuan (about 6.72 billion U.S. dollars), he said.

During the holiday, scenic spots across the country were asked to control the number of visitors to no more than 30 percent of their maximum capacity, while launching an online reservation system to receive visitors at staggered time periods and timely dispersing crowds at key areas, Wang said.

The official added that the ministry also urged the strict implementation of control measures including checking temperature and health QR codes, as well as keeping social distancing.

With measures carried out in a prompt and proper manner, scenic areas maintained safe and orderly operation in the five-day holiday, Wang said.

No epidemic outbreaks occured at tourist attractions during the holiday, and no major safety accidents related to holiday travel or major complaints were reported, he said.