Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Infographics: President Xi Jinping promotes international cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic through head-of-state diplomacy (V)

(People's Daily Online)    13:44, May 09, 2020

Infographics: President Xi Jinping promotes international cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic through head-of-state diplomacy (I)

Infographics: President Xi Jinping promotes international cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic through head-of-state diplomacy (II)

Infographics: President Xi Jinping promotes international cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic through head-of-state diplomacy (III)

Infographics: President Xi Jinping promotes international cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic through head-of-state diplomacy (IV)


【1】【2】【3】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Bianji, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York