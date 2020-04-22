Xi stresses importance of employment in poverty alleviation

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects the local poverty alleviation work in Jinping Community of Laoxian Township, Pingli County of the city of Ankang, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

XI'AN, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday stressed the importance of employment in followup measures to help people shake off poverty during an inspection tour in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Xi made the remarks while visiting a community in Laoxian Town, Pingli County of the city of Ankang.

The community is now home to 1,346 households that have been relocated from hilly, geological disaster-prone or poverty-stricken areas across the town.

At the home of resident Wang Xianping, Xi sat and had a chat with Wang's family about their daily life.

Relocated people can only live in peace and contentment when they have a stable life, which depends on employment, Xi said.

He stressed down-to-earth efforts facilitating employment, warning against any practice of formalities for formalities' sake.