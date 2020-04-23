Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 23, 2020
Xi visits museum, meets professors at Xi'an Jiaotong University

(Xinhua)    10:52, April 23, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits Xi'an Jiaotong University in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 22, 2020. Xi on Wednesday inspected the city of Xi'an during his trip to northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

XI'AN, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday visited an exhibition on the relocation of Jiaotong University from Shanghai to Xi'an and its development and achievements at the Xi'an Jiaotong University museum.

He met with 14 professors, who had been relocated along with the university decades ago.

