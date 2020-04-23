Xi Jinping on work, production resumption

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the resumption of work and production disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak. He has addressed the issue on many occasions. The following are some highlights of his quotes.

-- The economy is a dynamic circulating system that cannot afford a long-term disruption.

-- The outbreak will inevitably deal a blow to the economy and social activities. At such a time, it is even more important to view China's development in a comprehensive, dialectical and long-term perspective, and to further firm up confidence.

-- Region-specific and multi-level targeted approaches to epidemic prevention and control must be adopted, barriers to the flow of labor and logistics must be removed, and restrictions on the transportation of cargos must be lifted to ensure that employees can get back, raw materials can be supplied and products can be distributed.

-- With continued epidemic prevention and control as a precondition, we must now actively push forward the resumption of work and production, ensuring not only production tasks but also people's health.

-- There is already a positive change in our epidemic prevention and control, and gradually we can bring things back to normal. Although the vast majority of regions in the country are now at low risk, it is not time yet to think everything is fine. We need to be careful and patient.

-- The integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region are all significant engines powering China's development. With the engines picking up steam one after another, the sustained and sound development of the Chinese economy will be an irresistible trend.

-- Crises and opportunities always exist side by side. Once overcome, a crisis is an opportunity.