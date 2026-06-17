Amphibious armored vehicles conduct combat training

(China Military Online) 16:53, June 17, 2026

An amphibious infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army sails at high speed at sea during a combat training exercise in early June, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Jiarui)

An amphibious infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army ploughs the waves during a combat training exercise in early June, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Jiarui)

An amphibious infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army fires smoke bombs during a combat training exercise in early June, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Jiarui)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)