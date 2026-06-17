Home>>
Amphibious armored vehicles conduct combat training
(China Military Online) 16:53, June 17, 2026
An amphibious infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army sails at high speed at sea during a combat training exercise in early June, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Jiarui)
An amphibious infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army ploughs the waves during a combat training exercise in early June, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Jiarui)
An amphibious infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army fires smoke bombs during a combat training exercise in early June, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Jiarui)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tanks and infantry fighting vehicles in armored assault exercise
- China's development of military strength for safeguarding national interests: FM spokesperson
- Military vehicles in driving training
- Helicopters in live-fire training
- Frigates engage in live-fire training
- J-11BG fighter jets in air combat training
- Helicopter's Mission in the Field
- J-16 jet sets out for training
- Hospital ship in training
- Jet trainers in flight
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.