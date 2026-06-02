Home>>
Jet trainers in flight
(China Military Online) 16:20, June 02, 2026
Three JL-9 jet trainers attached to a base of the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University fly in formation during a flight training exercise in late May, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Tao)
Two JL-9 jet trainers attached to a base of the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University taxi on the runway during a flight training exercise in late May, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Tao)
Pilots assigned to a base of the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University sit in the cockpit of a JL-9 jet trainer and steer it during a flight training exercise in late May, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Tao)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese naval, air forces patrol Huangyan Dao
- Chinese naval hospital ship sets sail for mission in South China Sea
- Armed Police Soldiers in Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training
- Chinese military spokesperson condemns Dutch warship's provocative acts in South China Sea
- Army helicopters lift off
- Wheels on the move
- Naval vessels in maritime training
- Armed Police Troops Conduct Combat-Oriented Drills
- Armored vehicles pull onto railway
- H-6 bombers in round-the-clock training
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.