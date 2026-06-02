Jet trainers in flight

(China Military Online) 16:20, June 02, 2026

Three JL-9 jet trainers attached to a base of the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University fly in formation during a flight training exercise in late May, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Tao)

Two JL-9 jet trainers attached to a base of the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University taxi on the runway during a flight training exercise in late May, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Tao)

Pilots assigned to a base of the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University sit in the cockpit of a JL-9 jet trainer and steer it during a flight training exercise in late May, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Tao)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)