Chinese military spokesperson condemns Dutch warship's provocative acts in South China Sea

Xinhua) 08:05, May 28, 2026

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Wednesday condemned the provocative acts by a Dutch Navy vessel, urging the Dutch side to immediately stop its violations and provocations.

Zhai Shichen, spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command, said that the vessel, Dutch Navy frigate De Ruyter, illegally trespassed into China's Xisha Qundao in the South China Sea and conducted multiple shipborne helicopter operations violating China's territorial airspace.

In response, the PLA Southern Theater Command organized maritime and air forces to take necessary measures in accordance with laws and regulations to expel and drive away the trespassing vessel, according to Zhai.

The actions by the Dutch side have seriously violated China's territorial sovereignty and maritime and air security, gravely breached international law and basic norms of international relations, severely undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea, and could easily lead to miscalculations and misjudgments, Zhai said in a statement.

"China firmly opposes such acts," the spokesperson said, urging the Dutch side to immediately stop its infringements and provocations.

Troops of the PLA Southern Theater Command remain on high alert and are resolute in their duty to safeguard national sovereignty, security and regional peace and stability, Zhai added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)