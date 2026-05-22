Naval vessels in maritime training

China Military Online) 15:48, May 22, 2026

The comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu (Hull 902) attached to a flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command conducts alongside replenishment-at-sea with guided-missile destroyer Lhasa (Hull 102) during a maritime training exercise in mid-May, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Yuanzhi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)