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Naval vessels in maritime training

(China Military Online) 15:48, May 22, 2026

The comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu (Hull 902) attached to a flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command conducts alongside replenishment-at-sea with guided-missile destroyer Lhasa (Hull 102) during a maritime training exercise in mid-May, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Yuanzhi)


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(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

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