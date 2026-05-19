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H-6 bombers in round-the-clock training
(China Military Online) 15:52, May 19, 2026
An H-6G bomber attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force takes off for a round-the-clock training exercise in early May, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Weilong)
A ground crew member assigned to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force guides an H-6G bomber to the runway during a round-the-clock training exercise in early May, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Weilong)
An H-6J bomber attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force flies towards the designated airspace for a round-the-clock raining exercise in early May, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Weilong)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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