H-6 bombers in round-the-clock training

China Military Online) 15:52, May 19, 2026

An H-6G bomber attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force takes off for a round-the-clock training exercise in early May, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Weilong)

A ground crew member assigned to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force guides an H-6G bomber to the runway during a round-the-clock training exercise in early May, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Weilong)

An H-6J bomber attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force flies towards the designated airspace for a round-the-clock raining exercise in early May, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Weilong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)