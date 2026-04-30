Chinese naval, air forces patrol Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 16:40, April 30, 2026

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Naval and air units of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command on Thursday conducted combat readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of China's Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)