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Naval vessels in replenishment-at-sea training
(China Military Online) 14:27, April 29, 2026
Hospital ship Youai (Hull 861) and transport ship Nanyun 831 attached to a navy flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conduct alongside replenishment-at-sea operation on April 16, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
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