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Naval vessels in replenishment-at-sea training

China Military Online) 14:27, April 29, 2026

Hospital ship Youai (Hull 861) and transport ship Nanyun 831 attached to a navy flotilla under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conduct alongside replenishment-at-sea operation on April 16, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)

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