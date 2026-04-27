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Soaring in the sky
(China Military Online) 16:10, April 27, 2026
Two J-16 fighter jets attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force take off during a training exercise on March 31, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Guangzhen)
JH-7 fighter bombers attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force participate in a training exercise on March 31, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Guangzhen)
J-16 fighter jets and JH-7 fighter bombers attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force participate in a training exercise on March 31, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Guangzhen)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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