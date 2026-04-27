Soaring in the sky

China Military Online) 16:10, April 27, 2026

Two J-16 fighter jets attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force take off during a training exercise on March 31, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Guangzhen)

JH-7 fighter bombers attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force participate in a training exercise on March 31, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Guangzhen)

J-16 fighter jets and JH-7 fighter bombers attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force participate in a training exercise on March 31, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Guangzhen)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)