China marks navy's 77th anniversary amid growing role in safeguarding peace

Xinhua) 10:56, April 23, 2026

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday marked the 77th anniversary of its navy, whose presence and growing strength have become an important force in maintaining regional and global stability.

As part of the celebrations, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy plans to open bases in more than 10 cities to the public, with over 40 active-duty vessels on display, according to the official schedule.

The number of vessels open to the public is the largest, and the variety the most diverse, in the history of such naval open-day events, the navy said.

The lineup includes guided-missile destroyers, frigates and amphibious transport docks, along with support vessels such as replenishment ships and hospital ships, many of which have taken part in missions including escort operations in the Gulf of Aden, overseas visits and joint exercises.

Founded in the same year as the People's Republic of China, the PLA Navy has -- over the past 77 years -- developed into a modern strategic service with a full range of naval branches and both conventional and nuclear capabilities.

In just over a decade, it has built three aircraft carriers and added new strategic nuclear submarines, 10,000-tonne-class destroyers, amphibious assault ships and integrated supply vessels to support maritime operations and national security.

Chinese officials and experts have long said that the Chinese military is a firm force for safeguarding world peace and stability, and that its growing strength contributes to the broader forces for peace worldwide.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)