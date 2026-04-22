China's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship heads to South China Sea for regular training

Xinhua) 14:08, April 22, 2026

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, the Sichuan, has recently departed Shanghai for the South China Sea to conduct scientific research trials and training exercises, according to the navy.

It is a routine cross-regional training mission conducted in accordance with the overall equipment development plan, and is not aimed at any specific target, the navy said in a press release published via its social media account.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)