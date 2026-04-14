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PLA Navy KJ-500 trains day and night
(China Military Online) 14:32, April 14, 2026
A KJ-500 airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Navy soars into the sky during an early warning and reconnaissance training exercise in April, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Jian)
A KJ-500 airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft attached to an aviation unit under the Chinese PLA Navy soars into the sky during an early warning and reconnaissance training exercise in April, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Jian)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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