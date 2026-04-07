J-10 fighters soar into gold

China Military Online) 15:15, April 07, 2026

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force rockets off the runway during a flight training exercise in late March, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Guotai)

The setting sun frames a J-10 fighter jet in a blazing halo of orange and red as it powers through the dusk during a flight training exercise conducted by an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force in late March, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Guotai)

A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force gets ready to punch through the sky during a flight training exercise in late March, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Guotai)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)