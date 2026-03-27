Military vehicles en route to designated training area
Military vehicles attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command are en route to the designated area during a plateau driving training exercise at an altitude of more than 4,000 meters.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Tailang)
Military vehicles attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command are en route to the designated area during a plateau driving training exercise at an altitude of more than 4,000 meters.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Tailang)
Military vehicles attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command are en route to the designated area during a plateau driving training exercise at an altitude of more than 4,000 meters.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Tailang)
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