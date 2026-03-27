Military vehicles en route to designated training area

China Military Online) 15:40, March 27, 2026

Military vehicles attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command are en route to the designated area during a plateau driving training exercise at an altitude of more than 4,000 meters.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Tailang)

Military vehicles attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command are en route to the designated area during a plateau driving training exercise at an altitude of more than 4,000 meters.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Tailang)

Military vehicles attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command are en route to the designated area during a plateau driving training exercise at an altitude of more than 4,000 meters.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Tailang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)