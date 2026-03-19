J-16 fighter jets in training exercise

China Military Online) 15:28, March 19, 2026

Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command perform pre-flight inspections with the help of a maintenance man before a training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qu Di and Jiang Guangzhen)

Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command get ready for a training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qu Di and Jiang Guangzhen)

J-16 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway during a training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qu Di and Jiang Guangzhen)

J-16 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway during a training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qu Di and Jiang Guangzhen)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)