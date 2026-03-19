J-16 fighter jets in training exercise
Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command perform pre-flight inspections with the help of a maintenance man before a training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qu Di and Jiang Guangzhen)
Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command get ready for a training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qu Di and Jiang Guangzhen)
J-16 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway during a training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qu Di and Jiang Guangzhen)
J-16 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway during a training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qu Di and Jiang Guangzhen)
Photos
Related Stories
- Submarine in maritime training
- JL-9 jet trainers in flight training
- Warships engage in maritime training
- J-16 multi-role fighters in routine flight training
- Seeing China's stability against the backdrop of global turmoil
- Air defense soldiers rush to positions
- Army soldiers in comprehensive support training
- J-11 fighters in training
- Armed police soldiers train in forest
- Frigate Tongling in maritime assessment
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.