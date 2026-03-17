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Submarine in maritime training

(China Military Online) 11:20, March 17, 2026

A submarine attached to a flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command steams towards the designated sea area during a maritime training exercise on March 4, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Nan)


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(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

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