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Submarine in maritime training
(China Military Online) 11:20, March 17, 2026
A submarine attached to a flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command steams towards the designated sea area during a maritime training exercise on March 4, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Nan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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