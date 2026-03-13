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Warships engage in maritime training
(China Military Online) 11:17, March 13, 2026
Comprehensive supply ship Chaohu (Hull 890) (L) attached to a flotilla of the Chinese PLA Navy conducts alongside replenishment-at-sea with a warship during a maritime training exercise in late February, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wei Chenping)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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