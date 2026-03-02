Home>>
Guided-missile frigate Honghe, the fifth-generation "Sea Tiger" of the Navy
(China Military Online) 08:14, March 02, 2026
Guided-missile frigate Honghe (Hull 523) attached to the 47th Chinese naval escort taskforce maneuvers at sea during a training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhengcao)
Guided-missile frigate Honghe (Hull 523) attached to the 47th Chinese naval escort taskforce escorts a merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cheng Jianming)
Soldiers assigned to the Chinese PLA Navy take an oath on the flight deck of guided-missile frigate Honghe (Hull 523), the fifth-generation "Sea Tiger Patrol Boat" of the Navy. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Tiao)
