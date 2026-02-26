Ready to take off
J-11 fighter jets attached to a unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Western Theater Command wait for signal to take off for a flight training exercise on February 11, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)
J-11 fighter jets attached to a unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Western Theater Command taxi on the runway for takeoff during a flight training exercise on February 11, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)
A J-11 fighter jet attached to a unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Western Theater Command taxis on the runway for takeoff during a flight training exercise on February 11, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)
J-11 fighter jets attached to a unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Western Theater Command wait for signal to take off for a flight training exercise on February 11, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.