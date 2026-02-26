Ready to take off

China Military Online) 09:56, February 26, 2026

J-11 fighter jets attached to a unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Western Theater Command wait for signal to take off for a flight training exercise on February 11, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)

J-11 fighter jets attached to a unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Western Theater Command taxi on the runway for takeoff during a flight training exercise on February 11, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)

A J-11 fighter jet attached to a unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Western Theater Command taxis on the runway for takeoff during a flight training exercise on February 11, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)

J-11 fighter jets attached to a unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Western Theater Command wait for signal to take off for a flight training exercise on February 11, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)

