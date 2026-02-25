Home>>
Military trucks maneuver on training ground
(China Military Online) 14:42, February 25, 2026
Military trucks attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 76th Group Army move on the training ground during a driving skill training exercise in mid-January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Haoran)
