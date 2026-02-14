Home>>
Naval troops in multi-subject training
(China Military Online) 10:21, February 14, 2026
Sailors assigned to a flotilla under the Chinese PLA Navy decontaminate the simulated contaminated area on the warship during a multi-subject training exercise in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Haifan)
