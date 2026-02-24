Guided-missile corvette Hanzhong in maritime training

China Military Online) 11:13, February 24, 2026

The guided-missile corvette Hanzhong (Hull 648) attached to a frigate flotilla under the PLA Southern Theater Command maneuvers toward the target sea area during a maritime training exercise in mid-January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang bin)

