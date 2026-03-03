Frigate Tongling in maritime assessment
The guided-missile frigate Tongling (Hull 629) attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command maneuvers to the target sea area during a maritime assessment in early February, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bin)
The guided-missile frigate Tongling (Hull 629) attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command practices astern replenishment-at-sea with the comprehensive supply ship Honghu (Hull 906) during a maritime assessment in early February, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bin)
