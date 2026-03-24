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Armored vehicles in maneuver training

(China Military Online) 16:12, March 24, 2026

An armored ambulance vehicle attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Western Theater Command rapidly moves towards the designated area during a maneuver training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Wei)


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(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)

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