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Armored vehicles in maneuver training
(China Military Online) 16:12, March 24, 2026
An armored ambulance vehicle attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Western Theater Command rapidly moves towards the designated area during a maneuver training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Wei)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)
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