Firing on the move

China Military Online) 16:40, March 25, 2026

Dust rises as a ZTZ-99 main battle tank (MBT) fires its main gun on the move at a mock target during a live-fire training exercise in mid March, 2026. The MBT, attached to an army brigade under the Chinese PLA Western Theater Command, showcased its ability to engage targets while maneuvering in complex conditions. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Wei)

Dust rises as a ZTZ-99 main battle tank (MBT) fires its main gun on the move at a mock target during a live-fire training exercise in mid March, 2026. The MBT, attached to an army brigade under the Chinese PLA Western Theater Command, showcased its ability to engage targets while maneuvering in complex conditions. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Wei)

Dust rises as a ZTZ-99 main battle tank (MBT) fires its main gun on the move at a mock target during a live-fire training exercise in mid March, 2026. The MBT, attached to an army brigade under the Chinese PLA Western Theater Command, showcased its ability to engage targets while maneuvering in complex conditions. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Wei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)