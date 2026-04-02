Wheeled self-propelled howitzers spit fire at targets

China Military Online) 16:30, April 02, 2026

A reconnaissance team assigned to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command takes up an advantageous position and establishes security during a live-fire shooting assessment in early March, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Kaiwei)

A PCL-09 122mm self-propelled howitzer attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command opens fire during a live-fire shooting assessment in early March, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Kaiwei)

A PCL-09 122mm self-propelled howitzer attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command opens fire during a live-fire shooting assessment in early March, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Kaiwei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)