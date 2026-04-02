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Wheeled self-propelled howitzers spit fire at targets
(China Military Online) 16:30, April 02, 2026
A reconnaissance team assigned to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command takes up an advantageous position and establishes security during a live-fire shooting assessment in early March, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Kaiwei)
A PCL-09 122mm self-propelled howitzer attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command opens fire during a live-fire shooting assessment in early March, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Kaiwei)
A PCL-09 122mm self-propelled howitzer attached to a regiment under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command opens fire during a live-fire shooting assessment in early March, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Kaiwei)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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