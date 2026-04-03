Frigates in live-fire training
A guided-missile frigate attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sends out a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) to rescue the "drowning personnel" during a live-fire training exercise from March 17 to March 19, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Chuanjun)
The guided-missile frigate Dali (hull 553) attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command deploys smoke countermeasures during a live-fire training exercise from March 17 to March 19, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Chuanjun)
A guided-missile frigate attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fires rocket-propelled depth charges at the mock targets during a live-fire training exercise from March 17 to March 19, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Chuanjun)
Photos
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