Frigates in live-fire training

China Military Online) 16:41, April 03, 2026

A guided-missile frigate attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sends out a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) to rescue the "drowning personnel" during a live-fire training exercise from March 17 to March 19, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Chuanjun)

The guided-missile frigate Dali (hull 553) attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command deploys smoke countermeasures during a live-fire training exercise from March 17 to March 19, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Chuanjun)

A guided-missile frigate attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fires rocket-propelled depth charges at the mock targets during a live-fire training exercise from March 17 to March 19, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Chuanjun)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)