H6 bomber flies over clouds

China Military Online) 15:23, April 10, 2026

An H-6 bomber attached to an aviation regiment with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during a flight training exercise on March 30, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Weilong)

An H-6 bomber attached to an aviation regiment with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command flies toward the designated airspace during a flight training exercise on March 30, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Weilong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)