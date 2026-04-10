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H6 bomber flies over clouds
(China Military Online) 15:23, April 10, 2026
An H-6 bomber attached to an aviation regiment with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during a flight training exercise on March 30, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Weilong)
An H-6 bomber attached to an aviation regiment with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command flies toward the designated airspace during a flight training exercise on March 30, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Weilong)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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