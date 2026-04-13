Chemical Defense Soldiers Conduct CBRN Decontamination Drill
Soldiers assigned to the Chinese PLA Army detect the simulated chemical-contaminated area as their teammates provide security cover during a Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear (CBRN) decontamination drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zeng Cunjun, Li Zhiqiang and Li Yadong)
Soldiers assigned to the Chinese PLA Army spray down the teammates' protective gear during a Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear (CBRN) decontamination drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zeng Cunjun, Li Zhiqiang and Li Yadong)
Soldiers assigned to the Chinese PLA Army decontaminate simulated chemical-contaminated vehicles during a Chemical, Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear (CBRN) decontamination drill. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zeng Cunjun, Li Zhiqiang and Li Yadong)
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