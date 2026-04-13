PLA conducts routine patrols in South China Sea

Xinhua) 13:34, April 13, 2026

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The navy of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command conducted routine patrols from April 9 to 12 in the South China Sea, spokesperson Zhai Shichen said Monday.

Zhai said the Philippines had rallied extra-regional countries to carry out so-called "joint patrols," stirring up troubles in the South China Sea and undermining peace and stability in the region.

He stressed that forces of the command will resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and firmly uphold regional peace and stability.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)