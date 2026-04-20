Home>>
Armored vehicles en route to designated training area
(China Military Online) 14:51, April 20, 2026
ZBD-04A tracked infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army move towards the designated area during a driving skill training exercise on April 2, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jiyang)
ZBD-04A tracked infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army move towards the designated area during a driving skill training exercise on April 2, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jiyang)
ZBD-04A tracked infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army move towards the designated area during a driving skill training exercise on April 2, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jiyang)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese PLA Navy to host open-ship events celebrating 77th anniversary
- Aviation brigade conducts air combat training
- PLA Navy KJ-500 trains day and night
- Chemical Defense Soldiers Conduct CBRN Decontamination Drill
- PLA conducts routine patrols in South China Sea
- H6 bomber flies over clouds
- Round-the-clock flight training
- J-10 fighters soar into gold
- Frigates in live-fire training
- Wheeled self-propelled howitzers spit fire at targets
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.