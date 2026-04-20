Armored vehicles en route to designated training area

China Military Online) 14:51, April 20, 2026

ZBD-04A tracked infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army move towards the designated area during a driving skill training exercise on April 2, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jiyang)

ZBD-04A tracked infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army move towards the designated area during a driving skill training exercise on April 2, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jiyang)

ZBD-04A tracked infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army move towards the designated area during a driving skill training exercise on April 2, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jiyang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)