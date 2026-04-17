Chinese PLA Navy to host open-ship events celebrating 77th anniversary

Xinhua) 14:04, April 17, 2026

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy will open its barracks to the public in over 10 cities nationwide around April 23, marking its 77th anniversary, with over 40 active-duty vessels set for public visits.

A variety of active combat ships will be open to visitors, including guided-missile destroyers, as well as guided-missile frigates, minesweepers, missile boats and amphibious landing ships.

Additionally, auxiliary vessels, including comprehensive supply ships, ocean-going navigation training ships and hospital ships, will also be accessible to the public.

Many of the participating ships have carried out major missions such as escort missions in the Gulf of Aden, overseas visits and joint exercises.

The open-ship events will be held in cities including Dalian, Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Xiamen, Guangzhou and Sanya. Some vessels will be open to the public for the first time, while some will dock for the first time in the cities after which they are named.

Visitors will have opportunities to interact with naval personnel and experience naval culture.

In addition to ship visits, naval air force bases and ports will also be opened, alongside themed activities that highlight the ties between warships and their namesake cities.

Opening active-duty vessels to the public is a long-standing tradition among navies worldwide. In recent years, the PLA Navy has regularly held such events on its founding anniversary and the National Day, with growing scale and influence.

Reservation channels for this year's events have been gradually opening, and the public can register online through official platforms.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)