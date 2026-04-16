Aviation brigade conducts air combat training

China Military Online) 15:47, April 16, 2026

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command gets ready for taxing out during an air combat training exercise in early April, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

A ground crew member assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command guides a J-10C fighter jet to leave the hangar during an air combat training exercise in early April, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

J-10C fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway during an air combat training exercise in early April, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)