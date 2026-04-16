Home>>
Aviation brigade conducts air combat training
(China Military Online) 15:47, April 16, 2026
A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command gets ready for taxing out during an air combat training exercise in early April, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
A ground crew member assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command guides a J-10C fighter jet to leave the hangar during an air combat training exercise in early April, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
J-10C fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway during an air combat training exercise in early April, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xiao Rui)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- PLA Navy KJ-500 trains day and night
- Chemical Defense Soldiers Conduct CBRN Decontamination Drill
- PLA conducts routine patrols in South China Sea
- H6 bomber flies over clouds
- Round-the-clock flight training
- J-10 fighters soar into gold
- Frigates in live-fire training
- Wheeled self-propelled howitzers spit fire at targets
- Z-10 attack helicopter flies at ultra-low altitude
- Day and night, J-10 fighters keep flying
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.