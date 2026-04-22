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PLA vessel formation returns following far-sea training
(Xinhua) 16:20, April 22, 2026
BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The vessel formation 133 of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command on Wednesday completed its training in the Western Pacific and returned through the Yonaguni-Iriomote Waterway, according to a spokesperson.
The drills tested the formation's operations capabilities on the far seas, said Xu Chenghua, spokesperson of the PLA Eastern Theater Command, in a statement.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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