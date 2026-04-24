Air defense troops hold live-fire training

China Military Online) 13:47, April 24, 2026

An HQ-17 air-defense missile system attached to an air defense element of a brigade under the Chinese PLA 76th Group Army fires a missile during a live-fire training exercise on April 1, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jiyang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)